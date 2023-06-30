Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) Shares Up 257%

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDDPF – Free Report) shot up 257% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.22. 4,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 4,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 257.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It provide healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The company products include Rasuvo, Metoject and Rupall. Medexus was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medexus Pharmaceuticals
- Freeport-McMoRan: Analysts Bullish Ahead Of Growth Copper’s Spurt
- The Nike Rebound Is Over; Buying Opportunity Ahead
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.