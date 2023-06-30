MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Director Mountains Insurance Grou White Purchases 5,916,816 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) Director Mountains Insurance Grou White bought 5,916,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $59,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,856,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,568,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of MAX stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $10.18. 49,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,819. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $17.01.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

About MediaAlpha

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 548.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MediaAlpha by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

