MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MedTech Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 171,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

MedTech Acquisition Stock Performance

MTACW stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. MedTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Featured Stories

