Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Insider Buys $14,343.92 in Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) insider Joseph Romanelli bought 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.47 per share, with a total value of $14,343.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,951.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Romanelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Joseph Romanelli purchased 3 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.68 per share, for a total transaction of $341.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.39. 7,941,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,924,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

