Meridian Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 264,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,996 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JMST traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.63. 263,678 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

