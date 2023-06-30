Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 29,025 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 23,141.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,663,605 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,447 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 200,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,427,000 after purchasing an additional 69,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $281.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $289.79. The company has a market capitalization of $721.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.