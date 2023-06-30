Metahero Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $24.37 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $24.37 million and approximately $452,848.34 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002897 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006572 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

