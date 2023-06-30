Meter Governance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.70 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $35.70 million and approximately $148,119.32 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00006909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000585 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,686,447 coins and its circulating supply is 17,195,127 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,686,447 with 17,195,127 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.1123981 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $111,656.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

