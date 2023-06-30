Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $149,235.11

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $36.76 million and approximately $149,235.11 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00007015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,692,567 coins and its circulating supply is 17,197,197 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

