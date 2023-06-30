Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Short Interest Down 81.8% in June

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Micron Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MICR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Micron Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Micron Solutions alerts:

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Micron Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.