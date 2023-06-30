Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CFO Sells $37,232.00 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $37,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MNMD opened at $3.46 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 27,551.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

