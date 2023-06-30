Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CFO Sells $37,232.00 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $37,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance
NASDAQ MNMD opened at $3.46 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mind Medicine (MindMed)
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.