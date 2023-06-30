Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mineral Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Mineral Resources stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.55. 408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $69.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services and Processing, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

