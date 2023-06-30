Monero Price Reaches $164.65 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $164.65 or 0.00547595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.01 billion and approximately $87.44 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,067.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.00320949 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.86 or 0.00980655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013761 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00064006 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00136030 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,298,894 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

