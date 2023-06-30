MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Earns Maintains Rating from 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reiterated their maintains rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $366.30.
MongoDB Price Performance
MongoDB stock traded up $8.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $410.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.13. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $418.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.01 and a beta of 1.04.
Insider Activity
In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,856 shares of company stock valued at $27,327,511. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 2.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 29.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in MongoDB by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
