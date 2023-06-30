Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cfra cut Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.98.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $57.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 73,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.