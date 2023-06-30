Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 151 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 68,889.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 947,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 945,857 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Broadcom by 26.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 330,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,106,000 after acquiring an additional 70,061 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $862.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $737.29 and a 200 day moving average of $646.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

