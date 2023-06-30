Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 2,450 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Paycom Software by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Paycom Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $313.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.11 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

