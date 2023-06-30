Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

