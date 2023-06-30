Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.07% of Progress Software worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $89,535.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at $311,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $89,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,322. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $54.88 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

