Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $46.29 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

