Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of WK opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $150.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

