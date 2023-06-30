Morgan Stanley Cuts Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $127.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.23. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $131.64.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

