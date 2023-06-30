Morgan Stanley Lowers Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $15.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HST. Citigroup cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.55.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

