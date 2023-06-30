Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys 1,679 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.73. 508,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,842. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.78.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

