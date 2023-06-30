Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,751 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12,769.0% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after buying an additional 1,325,038 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 147,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 45,941 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 367,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,697. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

