Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in Nutrien by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 53,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 4.2% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nutrien by 21.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.38. 573,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,577. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

