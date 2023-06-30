Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $693,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,185 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,977,574. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

