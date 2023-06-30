Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,208. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

