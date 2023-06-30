Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,343 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 84,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMLP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 31,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,425. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 73.63% and a net margin of 75.07%. The firm had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.47%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $145,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,039.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

