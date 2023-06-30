MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$69.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTY. CIBC dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.17.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY opened at C$59.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$58.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$49.50 and a twelve month high of C$73.50.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of C$286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.70 million. On average, analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.6607595 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

