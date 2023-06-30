Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires 35,450 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,861,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105,917. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.