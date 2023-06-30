Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,331,000 after purchasing an additional 270,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,583,000 after purchasing an additional 334,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.86. The stock had a trading volume of 905,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,677. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

