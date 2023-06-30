Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,902 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 5.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $34,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,537. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $275.91. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

