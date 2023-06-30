Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NAVB opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Free Report ) by 264.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Further Reading

