Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NAVB opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
