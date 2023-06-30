Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) shot up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.56. 1,259,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,968,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVTS. Bank of America raised their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 150.19%. Equities analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 24,374 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $243,496.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,626 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,503.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 980.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

