NEAR Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $101.96 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00004526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and $101.96 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,534,410 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 926,534,410 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.40520234 USD and is up 3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $62,218,933.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

