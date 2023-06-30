Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 13,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26.

About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for e-mobility, structure and chassis, and ICE powertrain applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, transmission cases, and other ICE powertrain and auto parts; structural parts, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-drive, battery housings, and others.

