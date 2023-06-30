Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Update

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the May 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Neometals Trading Down 2.5 %

RRSSF stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.48. Neometals has a 52-week low of 0.33 and a 52-week high of 1.12.

Get Neometals alerts:

Neometals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.