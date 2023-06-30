New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,400 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the May 31st total of 744,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,812.0 days.

New China Life Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NWWCF remained flat at $2.60 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. New China Life Insurance has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.18.

About New China Life Insurance

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in China. The company operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

