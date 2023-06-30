New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.23

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 5628043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.82.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10,447.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,897,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,577,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,581,000 after acquiring an additional 336,233 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

