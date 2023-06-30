Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nexi Price Performance

OTCMKTS NEXXY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083. Nexi has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

