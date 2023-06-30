Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading 20% Higher

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Free Report)’s share price shot up 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03. 170,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 56,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Nexus Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

