Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Update

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 273.7% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nichias Price Performance
NICFF remained flat at $22.90 during trading on Friday. Nichias has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90.
About Nichias
