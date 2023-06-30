Nigel Rich CBE Purchases 32,728 Shares of Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Free Report) insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 32,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £12,436.64 ($15,812.64).

Foxtons Group Stock Up 0.4 %

FOXT opened at GBX 37.90 ($0.48) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £114.19 million, a PE ratio of 1,270.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.50. Foxtons Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.05 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45 ($0.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.51) price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.