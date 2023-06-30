Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 36,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.