NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Insider Activity

NIKE Stock Performance

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,158,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,856. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

