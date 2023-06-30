NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NN Group Stock Up 0.2 %
NN Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.47. 23,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,636. NN Group has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55.
NN Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.7848 per share. This represents a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About NN Group
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NN Group
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.