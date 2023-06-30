NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NN Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NN Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.47. 23,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,636. NN Group has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.7848 per share. This represents a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About NN Group

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on NN Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

(Free Report)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.