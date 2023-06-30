NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NNGRY. Bank of America assumed coverage on NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised NN Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NN Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised NN Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NN Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $18.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. NN Group has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.7848 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 6.03%.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

