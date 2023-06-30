Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NNY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. 48,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,780. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 47.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 560,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 181,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 46,005 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 21.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 65,379 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 66.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 67,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

