Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NNY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. 48,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,780. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.