Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.53

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $4.57. Nuveen Senior Income Fund shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 232,587 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Senior Income Fund

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,669,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 45,822 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 161,991 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 102,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

