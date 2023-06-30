Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.53

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $4.57. Nuveen Senior Income Fund shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 232,587 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%.
About Nuveen Senior Income Fund
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
